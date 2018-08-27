The Houston Texans suffered their first loss of the preseason to the Los Angeles Rams 21-20 Saturday at the LA Coliseum. The offense looked anything but ready for prime time in the dress rehearsal for the regular season. Here are four takeaways from the game.

1. THE OFFENSE WAS SANDBAGGING IT

I know that sounds crazy, but hold on for a second. Not a lot of game-planning goes into preseason games. It’s more about evaluating individuals than it is the implementation of schemes and strategy. Backup quarterback Brandon Weeden admitted after the game the Texans thought the Rams were going to run more man-to-man than the zone defensive coordinator Wade Phillips was running. Houston was beginning to respond to it, but Los Angeles began to delve deeper into their 90-man roster, as did the Texans, which allowed the game to take a different shape. All of it leads into another takeaway.

2. WATSON DOESN'T HAVE TO BE AWESOME FOR HOUSTON TO WIN

The second-year field general from Clemson went 3-for-6 for 15 yards and an interception. The pick, a deep ball intended for Bruce Ellington as Watson evaded oncoming pressure from defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, was a learning experience for Watson, who said he was just trying to see what he could get away with in that situation. Two series later, the defense managed to pick off Rams backup quarterback Sean Mannion and give running back Alfred Blue three yards to rush for a touchdown. Spectators want to see monstrous fantasy numbers from Watson, but to win ballgames for the Texans, all he needs to do is help Houston stay ahead in turnover differential, as the defense will undoubtedly lead in that regard.

3. THE RECEIVERS GROUP WILL BE A SOURCE OF HARD CUTS

Fourth-round receiver Keke Coutee was drafted to replace Braxton Miller, who has caught five passes for 41 yards and a touchdown. Then veteran Bruce Ellington has come out of nowhere and has some sort of chemistry with Watson. Sammie Coates was brought in partially for special teams, yet he has also caught five passes for 70 yards along with his two kickoff returns for 48 yards. And undrafted rookie Vyncint Smith from NCAA Division II Limestone has added a special teams tackle along with three catches for 86 yards and a game-winning touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers. Veteran Jester Weah also had an interesting debut with Houston as he hauled in three passes for 34 yards. The top two spots are filled with DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller. The questions become how many of these wideouts are they willing to stash on the 53-man roster and who are they willing to let sail through the waivers to sign back to the practice squad.

4. ALFRED BLUE CAN CONTRIBUTE AS D’ONTA FOREMAN GETS HEALTHY

Behind remnants of the Texans first-team offensive line and the second unit, running back Alfred Blue managed to gain 45 yards and score a touchdown on five carries. What the 2014 sixth-rounder from LSU proved is that he can be a viable backup to Lamar Miller and part of Houston’s running back stable until second-year rusher D’Onta Foreman gets off of the physically unable to perform list. If Foreman, who is the last Texans player on the PUP list, does not get onto the active roster before the start of Week 1, then he will be unable to play for the first six games of the season. If that is the case, Blue can be a quality contributor to the ground game during that span.

