HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are hoping fans pack NRG Stadium during the 2019 season.

The NFL team is offering a number of new additions to the game day experience. Fans will be able to access all of the deals on Saturday during the first preseason home game against the Detroit Lions.

Beer and combo deals

A new set of "Touchdown Deals" includes $2 bottles of water, $2.50 domestic beer in the Bud Light Plaza pre game and $5 domestic draft beer inside the stadium. You can now buy a popcorn/soda combo, nacho/soda combo and a hot dog/soda combo for $5. The deals are offered in sections 115, 118, 135, 138, 323, 351, 506, 510, 532 and 536.

KHOU

New food options

In general concessions, you will now be able to order Killen's Barbecue Frito Pie (sections 109, 129) Red Diamond Fresh Brewed Tea (section 109) and HTX Brisket Melt (sections 323, 351, 520, 548).

On the club level, The Original Ninfa's will offer beef brisket tacos. Chris Shepherd, an award-winning chef, created a bacon sausage dog with pimento cheese on a pretzel bun. Goode Company BBQ will sell grab-and-go options. Dish Society created shrimp and grits option for fans to try.

The prices were not listed during a press event today.

Images: Houston Texans roll out new food options for 2019 season From brisket tacos to shrimp po'boys, click through to see some of the new options available from award-winning chefs.

When the Texans win, we win

The Houston Texans are sharing details on the 2019 "Victory Values" offered to fans after a team win.

Palais Royal is offering $20 off a $50 purchase of almost everything in store

The deal is also valid with other coupons

How to redeem: Say or use code "GOTEXANS" at checkout

Valid: Day after Texans win

Mattress Firm is offering 40 percent off the Texans Mattress (yes, there's a mattress with the Texans logo stitched into the mattress).

You can get 20 percent off other items

How to redeem: Say "Texans Win" at your Houston-area Mattress Firm

Valid: 2 days after Texans win

Papa John's is offering 50 percent off any pizza order, any size, any topping.

How to redeem: Use promo code "TEXANS" on your online pizza order

Valid: Day after Texans win

Jack In The Box is offering a free jumbo jack with drink purchase

How to redeem: visit your Houston-area Jack In The Box

Valid: Day after Texans score two touchdowns

Kroger Convenience Store Inside NRG Stadium

The new 500 level convenience stores will include an assortment of items including full bottles of wine and bags of chips.

KHOU

Verizon Up Sideline Seats

Fans who are Verizon customers can redeem their points to receive amazing prices like sideline seats, autographed items and more.

50/50 Jackpot

New this season, the Houston Texans Foundation will be hosting a 50/50 Jackpot. At every Texans home game, one lucky Texans fan will win big by walking away with half of the 50/50 jackpot while the other half will support the Houston Texans Foundation and its mission to be champions for youth. Fans can enter the drawing by purchasing tickets from a 50/50 representative or at one of the kiosks located throughout the stadium.

KHOU

Before you go, download the new Houston Texans Mobile App

It's a new design and layout

Stream preseason and regular season games live in Houston and surrounding locations and areas

Interactive NRG Stadium map upgrades, including the addition of vendor menus, Touchdown Deals and more

Ticketmaster update, offering fans an even easier experience locating and utilizing mobile tickets

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM