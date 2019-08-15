HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are hoping fans pack NRG Stadium during the 2019 season.
The NFL team is offering a number of new additions to the game day experience. Fans will be able to access all of the deals on Saturday during the first preseason home game against the Detroit Lions.
Beer and combo deals
A new set of "Touchdown Deals" includes $2 bottles of water, $2.50 domestic beer in the Bud Light Plaza pre game and $5 domestic draft beer inside the stadium. You can now buy a popcorn/soda combo, nacho/soda combo and a hot dog/soda combo for $5. The deals are offered in sections 115, 118, 135, 138, 323, 351, 506, 510, 532 and 536.
New food options
In general concessions, you will now be able to order Killen's Barbecue Frito Pie (sections 109, 129) Red Diamond Fresh Brewed Tea (section 109) and HTX Brisket Melt (sections 323, 351, 520, 548).
On the club level, The Original Ninfa's will offer beef brisket tacos. Chris Shepherd, an award-winning chef, created a bacon sausage dog with pimento cheese on a pretzel bun. Goode Company BBQ will sell grab-and-go options. Dish Society created shrimp and grits option for fans to try.
The prices were not listed during a press event today.
When the Texans win, we win
The Houston Texans are sharing details on the 2019 "Victory Values" offered to fans after a team win.
Palais Royal is offering $20 off a $50 purchase of almost everything in store
- The deal is also valid with other coupons
- How to redeem: Say or use code "GOTEXANS" at checkout
- Valid: Day after Texans win
Mattress Firm is offering 40 percent off the Texans Mattress (yes, there's a mattress with the Texans logo stitched into the mattress).
- You can get 20 percent off other items
- How to redeem: Say "Texans Win" at your Houston-area Mattress Firm
- Valid: 2 days after Texans win
Papa John's is offering 50 percent off any pizza order, any size, any topping.
- How to redeem: Use promo code "TEXANS" on your online pizza order
- Valid: Day after Texans win
Jack In The Box is offering a free jumbo jack with drink purchase
- How to redeem: visit your Houston-area Jack In The Box
- Valid: Day after Texans score two touchdowns
Kroger Convenience Store Inside NRG Stadium
The new 500 level convenience stores will include an assortment of items including full bottles of wine and bags of chips.
Verizon Up Sideline Seats
Fans who are Verizon customers can redeem their points to receive amazing prices like sideline seats, autographed items and more.
50/50 Jackpot
New this season, the Houston Texans Foundation will be hosting a 50/50 Jackpot. At every Texans home game, one lucky Texans fan will win big by walking away with half of the 50/50 jackpot while the other half will support the Houston Texans Foundation and its mission to be champions for youth. Fans can enter the drawing by purchasing tickets from a 50/50 representative or at one of the kiosks located throughout the stadium.
Before you go, download the new Houston Texans Mobile App
- It's a new design and layout
- Stream preseason and regular season games live in Houston and surrounding locations and areas
- Interactive NRG Stadium map upgrades, including the addition of vendor menus, Touchdown Deals and more
- Ticketmaster update, offering fans an even easier experience locating and utilizing mobile tickets
