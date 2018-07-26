2018 Houston Texans Training Camp is here!

Follow KHOU 11 Sports and KHOU.com as we bring you the latest news from the Greenbrier in West Virginia as Deshaun Watson, J.J. Watt and company get ready for the 2018-19 regular season.

THURSDAY, JULY 26

Music to our ears.

Beautiful day in West Virginia to start camp.

PRE-CAMP

WATCH: Here are numbers to get you read for the season

Texans General Manager Brian Gaine told media members Wednesday that star quarterback Deshaun Watson and defensive end J.J. Watt are both "full-go" after recovering from season-ending injuries in 2017.

READ: GM Brian Gaine addresses Watson, Watt returning from injury

READ: J.J. Watt 'crushed' training camp conditioning test

DISCUSSION: Most intriguing storylines leading up to training camp

QB1 is ready to go. Watson is cleared to practice.

Texans have made it to West Virginia.

© 2018 KHOU