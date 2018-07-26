2018 Houston Texans Training Camp is here!

Follow KHOU 11 Sports and KHOU.com as we bring you the latest news from the Greenbrier in West Virginia as Deshaun Watson, J.J. Watt and company get ready for the 2018-19 regular season.

FRIDAY, JULY 17

The Palmetto State's gifts to the Lone Star State.

99 looking good out there.

Who will be the guy at tight end?

THURSDAY, JULY 26

WATCH: All smiles for Day 1 of Texans training camp

This will be J.J. Watt's eighth season in the NFL. So, what's the one thing he has to bring to training camp?

J.J. Watt says he feels very protective of Houston and that the city's treated him like family.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson about the one thing he has to bring to training camp.

How's the offensive line coming together?

We went 40 yards with C @NDmartin72. pic.twitter.com/andB7eoYYX — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 27, 2018

Some quick highlights from Day 1.

The Honey Badger looks good in Steel Blue.

Come back like 32. Jumpback like 23. pic.twitter.com/aI4hV3sD6P — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) July 26, 2018

Great to see this guy back on the field.

Music to our ears.

Beautiful day in West Virginia to start camp.

PRE-CAMP

Texans General Manager Brian Gaine told media members Wednesday that star quarterback Deshaun Watson and defensive end J.J. Watt are both "full-go" after recovering from season-ending injuries in 2017.

QB1 is ready to go. Watson is cleared to practice.

Texans have made it to West Virginia.

