JJ Watt, Texans trail Lions in Thanksgiving Day showdown | See highlights

Watt had a pick-six off Matthew Stafford to get Houston on the board.

DETROIT — The Houston Texans are looking for back-to-back wins for the first time this season as they take on the Detroit Lions in a Thanksgiving Day showdown.

The Texans are 3-7 and Lions are 4-6 coming in. In Houston's win over New England last weekend, JJ Watt had four passes deflected and Deshaun Watson had a performance that earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week onoros.

Below are highlights of the game so far.

First quarter

The Lions got on the board first on their opening drive as Adrian Peterson punched it in from a yard out. 7-0 Detroit.

After a Texans drive stalled, Detroit got the ball back and Lions QB Matthew Stafford was picked off by JJ Watt, who took it in back 20 yards for the score to get Houston the board. Houston missed the extra point and trailed 7-6

With the pick-six, Watt joins Jason Taylor and Julius Peppers as the only players in NFL history with at least 100 sacks and six touchdowns.

On the Lions first play of the next drive, they gave it right back!

And Houston took full advantage with this Deshaun Watson to CJ Prosise to give Houston the 13-7 lead.