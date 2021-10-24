Cards stay perfect, while dropping Texans to 1-6

Houston has dropped six straight and continue to struggle on the road.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The 1-5 Houston Texans are in the desert today to take on the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals.

It's the Texans first time to see JJ Watt on the other side of the ball. They'll also face off against former Texans' star receiver DeAndre Hopkins and the high-flying Cardinals offense.

Earlier this week, Watt talked about facing the Texans.

“I had to use the scouting report,” Watt said of the Texans. “There are so many guys I don’t know. It’s just pure numbers. When you turn on the tape, I think there’s two, maybe three, maybe four guys on the starting offense that were there last year. Other than that, they’re all brand new guys that I obviously don’t have any experiences, so I’m using the scouting report, I’m watching film just like with everything.”

Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals highlights

The Texans' defense came to play. They shut the Cards' powerful offense in check for the first quarter...and even put their own points on the board.

Houston would add a field goal to make it 5-0.

Former Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins would take in this Kyler Murray pass for a touchdown to give Arizona a 7-5 lead.

After a Davis Mills fumble, Arizona would cash in again to make it 14-5.