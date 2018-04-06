On the steps of NFL Headquarters in New York, four former Houston Texans cheerleaders and their well-known attorney Gloria Allred called out the NFL for bullying and harassing the women who help make them millions.

"The days when women would accept crumbs from men is gone," said Allred. "Enough is enough."

Three days after filing a lawsuit against the Texans alleging cheerleaders are abused, demeaned and paid unfair wages, Allred and her clients hand delivered a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell claiming the "women need protection against exploitation" and are urging him "to take action."

"We are looking to you to prevent these egregious acts on the part of greedy team owners who have no regard for women and exploit them shamelessly," said Allred.

The women did not meet with Goodell himself, but dropped off the letter with an NFL security official outside league offices on Monday. They want Goodell to know this is a national issue.

"We hope that by delivering this letter to Roger Goodell today that he takes this seriously and understand that we just want to be respected and treated fairly and compensated properly for the work that we do," said Kelly Neuner.

Last week's lawsuit was the second one filed against the Texans in a month. They joined several other teams whose cheerleaders have filed suit. Allred is hoping for a response from the Commissioner within a week.

"We want a review by the Commissioner," said Allred. "They need more than a minimum wage."

Last week in response to the lawsuit, the Texans defended their cheerleader program and said they're always looking at ways to improve it for everyone.

Monday evening, the team posted the following statement on Twitter:

“The Houston Texans have been repeatedly recognized as one of the top workplaces in our city. We take pride in the environment we provide for our staff and we are constantly looking for ways to improve the experience of our employees, including the Houston Texans Cheerleaders. While we have not been served in this case, we have reviewed the complaints and look forward to vigorously defending ourselves against these allegations.

We appreciate the Houston Texans Cheerleaders for the positive impact they have made in our community and for the outstanding way they have represented our organization for nearly two decades. If there are things we learn from this process that we feel will make our cheer program even better, we will make the necessary adjustments. We do not tolerate mistreatment of our cheer team or our employees at any time.”

