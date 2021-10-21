JJ Watt talks Texans ahead of this weekend's game...and Astros

Watt and the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals host the 1-5 Texans this weekend on a game you can see on KHOU 11.

PHOENIX — The Houston Texans head out to the desert this weekend to take on the Arizona Cardinals. That means a matchup with former Texans DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt.

Watt was the face of the Texans franchise for a decade, but he says now when he looks at the team he’ll face off against on Sunday, there are very few players he recognizes.

“I had to use the scouting report,” Watt said of the Texans. “There are so many guys I don’t know. It’s just pure numbers. When you turn on the tape, I think there’s two, maybe three, maybe four guys on the starting offense that were there last year. Other than that, they’re all brand new guys that I obviously don’t have any experiences, so I’m using the scouting report, I’m watching film just like with everything.”

Though the undefeated Cardinals are 17-point favorites to beat the 1-5 Texans, Watt says he’s looking forward to the challenge.

“Obviously, they haven’t had the level of success that they’re looking for,” he said. “But they still fight. They still work. Davis (Mills) gets the ball out of his hands quick and they can run the ball with their running backs. So it’s a good opportunity, a good challenge for us.”

Watt made plenty of friends while in Houston. That includes plenty of the Houston Astros players, who are one game away from another trip to the World Series after a Game 5 win over Boston.

“I’m definitely watching and those guys,” said Watt. “I’m hoping for them because some of the guys are good friends.”