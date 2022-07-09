Texans lead Broncos, 9-6, in second half | Live now on KHOU 11

The Texans hope to pick up their first win of the season in the Mile High City.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The Houston Texans are in Denver to take on the Broncos. Both teams are looking for their first win of the season. In week 1, Houston tied Indianapolis and Denver fell to Seattle

For the Texans in the first half, quarterback Davis Mills is 12 of 20 for 93 yards. Dameon Pierce has rushed for 39 yards on eight carries.

Russell Wilson is 6 of 19 for 93 yards for Denver.

Below are updates from the game

First half

The Houston defense was putting pressure of Wilson for most of the first half, including this sack by Wilson's former teammate and current Texan Rasheem Green.

The Texans D bent, but didn't break as the Broncos has the ball inside the Texans' 10 twice. Both times, Denver settled for field goals

The only scoring in the first half came from the kickers, with Ka'imi Fiarbairn connecting on two field goals for Houston. Denver's Brandon McManus also connected twice.

Second half

Denver got the ball to start the second half, but Houston quickly got it back when Christian Kirksey ripped the ball away from Courtland Sutton on a Russell Wilson pass.