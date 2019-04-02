So why is this being called one of the most boring Super Bowl's ever?

Well, let's start with the football. It wasn't great. It was a low scoring battle of the defenses. You knew it was bad when the most excited the announcers got was about a punt.

And there was a lot of punting.

We didn't even get a touchdown until the fourth quarter.

And then there was the half time show. Not to knock Maroon 5 but the performance didn't exactly blow anyone away. It was safe, sanitized and had no surprises.

Travis Scott and Big Boi are getting good reviews, but everyone is asking why they didn't get to perform longer.

So while the Super Bowl wasn't a barn burner. At least the snacks were good.