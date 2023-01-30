The countdown to the Super Bowl is on.

WASHINGTON — The 2023 Super Bowl matchup is set and the big game (along with its high profile halftime show and eye-popping commercials) is on the horizon.

The matchup features the Philadelphia Eagles representing the NFC and the Kansas City Chiefs representing the AFC.

When is the Super Bowl? What time does the Super Bowl kick off?

Super Bowl LVII (which stands for Super Bowl 57) kicks off Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, around 6:30 p.m. Eastern (5:30 p.m. Central Time, 4:30 p.m. Mountain Time and 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time)

What channel is the Super Bowl on?

Super Bowl LVII will be shown on FOX and live streamed on the FOX Sports App.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl?

We already know several big names who will be center stage at the Super Bowl. Rihanna, who recently received her first-ever Oscar nomination, will be performing during the halftime show. It has been nearly seven years since the multi-Grammy award winner has released an album, and fans have been yearning for new music ever since.

Before Rihanna and the Super Bowl teams take the field, country music star Chris Stapleton will help kick things off by singing the national anthem. R&B legend Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful."

Actor-singer Sheryl Lee Ralph, who won an Emmy for "Abbott Elementary," will also perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Troy Kotsur, who won an Oscar for his role in "CODA," will perform the national anthem in American sign language.

Who is going to the Super Bowl?

Kansas City will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

Donna Kelce Super Bowl

No matter what happens, Donna Kelce will win...but also lose. That's because the Super Bowl will feature the brother-against-brother showdown between Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia center Jason Kelce.

At Super Bowl LVII, Donna Kelce will officially become the first mother to have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/4GSSeykGQD — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 30, 2023

Chiefs vs Eagles Super Bowl odds

The Eagles opened as a 1 1/2-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Historic QB matchup

This will be the first matchup of Black starting quarterbacks in the Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts.

When was the last time the Eagles were in the Super Bowl?

The Eagles were last in the Super Bowl during 2018, when they beat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots to capture the franchise's first-ever NFL Super Bowl championship.

The 2018 Super Bowl, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota, featured the "Philly Special" trick play where Eagles QB Nick Foles caught a touchdown.

When was the last time Kansas City was in the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs were last in the Super Bowl two years ago, when they lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the year before that, the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers.

Which teams have never been in the Super Bowl?

There are just four teams in the NFL who have never appeared in the championship game: The Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans.

Which teams have never won a Super Bowl?