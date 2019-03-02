ATLANTA — Before the big game, celebs and sports stars were gifted luxury items inside of one of hip hop’s favorite jewelry stores in Atlanta.

The Backstreet Boys, members of Maroon 5 , Jim Brown, Grant Show, Louis Gossett, Jr., Cress Williams, Nefessa Williams, Lucas Till and  Kenya Moore received sponsored gifts from Pure CBD Oil,  Sound of Sleep, Fit Farm, HEMPSmart, Pura Stills, Icebox Diamonds and Watches, MARS cosmetic watches, and lots more!

The overall value of the each bags is $15,000, and also included several amazing international vacations, clothing & apparel, jewelry & accessories, food, JCP Spirits, and health & beauty products.

We have a full description of the items in each celeb gift bag in the gallery below.

Photos | Super Bowl 2019 celeb gift bags worth $15K
01 / 05
The Backstreet Boys, Maroon 5 Members, Jim Brown, Grant Show, Louis Gossett, Jr., Cress Williams, Nefessa Williams, Lucas Till and Kenya Moore received sponsored gifts from Pure CBD Oil, Sound of Sleep, Fit Farm, HEMPSmart, Pura Stills, Icebox Diamonds and Watches, MARS cosmetic watches, and lots more!
02 / 05
The Backstreet Boys, Maroon 5 Members, Jim Brown, Grant Show, Louis Gossett, Jr., Cress Williams, Nefessa Williams, Lucas Till and Kenya Moore received sponsored gifts from Pure CBD Oil, Sound of Sleep, Fit Farm, HEMPSmart, Pura Stills, Icebox Diamonds and Watches, MARS cosmetic watches, and lots more!
03 / 05
The Backstreet Boys, Maroon 5 Members, Jim Brown, Grant Show, Louis Gossett, Jr., Cress Williams, Nefessa Williams, Lucas Till and Kenya Moore received sponsored gifts from Pure CBD Oil, Sound of Sleep, Fit Farm, HEMPSmart, Pura Stills, Icebox Diamonds and Watches, MARS cosmetic watches, and lots more!
04 / 05
The Backstreet Boys, Maroon 5 Members, Jim Brown, Grant Show, Louis Gossett, Jr., Cress Williams, Nefessa Williams, Lucas Till and Kenya Moore received sponsored gifts from Pure CBD Oil, Sound of Sleep, Fit Farm, HEMPSmart, Pura Stills, Icebox Diamonds and Watches, MARS cosmetic watches, and lots more!
05 / 05
The Backstreet Boys, Maroon 5 Members, Jim Brown, Grant Show, Louis Gossett, Jr., Cress Williams, Nefessa Williams, Lucas Till and Kenya Moore received sponsored gifts from Pure CBD Oil, Sound of Sleep, Fit Farm, HEMPSmart, Pura Stills, Icebox Diamonds and Watches, MARS cosmetic watches, and lots more!

So how do celebs get to bring home the free swag? GBK reached out to celebs that confirmed they were heading to Atlanta to simply pick it up.

This happened in Buckhead inside Icebox Diamonds & Watches, one of the most popular jewelry stories in the country.

Some stars even dropped serious cash before leaving the store.

We spotted Migos star Offset, boxing star Adriene Bonner, comedian Michael Blackson, City Girls star Yung Miami, and all picked fancy gifts but also indulged in the stores.

Our cameras rolled as a sales assistant counted nearly $110,00 in cash from a celeb that wanted some serious bling.

MORE SUPER BOWL

2019 Super Bowl party and concert pictures

Atlanta was full Saturday night - even MARTA was full

Celebrity Chef Ashley Clay cooks up Southern Roots Festival for Super Bowl 2019

Rapper Bow Wow, woman released from jail after apparent fight

2019 Super Bowl non-stop live stream of the best video from the week

Maxim Super Bowl party pictures
01 / 67
02 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Jerome Bettis attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
03 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Draya Michele attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
04 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Melvin Gordon III attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
05 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Al Nuke attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
06 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Warren Moon attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
07 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Whitney Reign attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
08 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Keanu Neal (L) and Krizia Horta attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
09 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Andrew Sendejo attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
10 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Khloë Terae attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
11 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Roddy White attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
12 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Diplo performs onstage at The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
13 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Geronimo Allison (R) and Yvette Riley attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
14 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Don Benjamin attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
15 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Cayleb Jones (L) and guest attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
16 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Shiggy attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
17 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Travis Kelce (L) and Kayla Nicole attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
18 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Diplo performs onstage at The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
19 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Victor Cruz attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
20 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Charles Tillman attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
21 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Benjamin Patterson attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
22 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Josh Norman attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
23 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Todd Tucker attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
24 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Tyler Boyd attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
25 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Derwin James attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
26 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Dak Prescott attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
27 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Rooks attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
28 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Mike Adams attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
29 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Sheree Whitfield attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
30 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Emmanuel Sanders attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
31 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Jeanette Jenkins attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
32 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Chris Jackson attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
33 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Flo Rida attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
34 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Rooks attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
35 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Donovan Carter attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
36 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Malik Jackson attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
37 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Calvin Ridley attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
38 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Charly Arnolt attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
39 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Kori Kori attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
40 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Antonio Gates attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
41 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Teyana Taylor attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
42 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Leger Douzable attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
43 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Charles Tillman attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
44 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Cameron Jordan (L) and Nikki Jordan attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
45 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Luke Willson attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
46 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Gary Vaynerchuk attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
47 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Kristi Castlin attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
48 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Rachel Lindsay attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
49 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Odell Beckham Jr. attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
50 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Bobby V attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
51 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Marcedes Lewis attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
52 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Dez Bryant attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
53 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Kevin Hart attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
54 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Mitch Trubisky attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
55 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Johnnie Green attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
56 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Carlos Dunlap attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
57 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Isaac Whitney attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
58 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Lance Fresh attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
59 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Saquon Barkley attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
60 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Larry Fitzgerald (R) and Melissa Fitzgerald attend The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
61 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Quad Webb Lunceford, Syleena Johnson and Rashan Ali attend The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
62 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Rashida Gayle, Louis Davis Jr. and Desmond Trufant attend The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
63 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Brandon Marshall attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
64 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Porscha Coleman attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
65 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes II (L) and Brittany Matthews attend The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
66 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Alvin Kamara attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
67 / 67
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Jameis Winston attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)