MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — With the emergence of the spread offense, some have considered the fullback to be a dying position in the NFL.

Don't tell that to the San Francisco 49ers, who signed Kyle Juszczyk to a $21 million contract in 2017.

And when they needed him most, the 49ers called upon their versatile fullback, with San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo finding Juszczyk for a 15-yard touchdown pass to tie the Kansas City Chiefs 10-10 with four minutes and 27 seconds remaining in the second quarter of Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday.

RELATED: Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs vs. 49ers live score updates, highlights

Juszczyk's touchdown marked the first sored in the Super Bowl by a fullback since Mike Alstott did for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003. The fullback score proved to be good fortune for Tampa Bay, who beat the Oakland Raiders 48-21.

For all the latest from Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, follow our live blog.

RELATED: Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs vs. 49ers live score updates, highlights

RELATED: NFL takes it 'to the house' with 'Next 100' Super Bowl spot

RELATED: Watch: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes scores 1st TD of Super Bowl LIV

RELATED: Twitter reacts to Space Force not represented in Super Bowl color guard

RELATED: Cleveland natives Travis Kelce, Anthony Hitchens served as Super Bowl captains for Kansas City Chiefs

RELATED: Demi Lovato delivers powerful Super Bowl anthem

RELATED: Super Bowl teams honor Kobe Bryant by lining up at 24-yard line

RELATED: Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis announces retirement in Super Bowl commercial

RELATED: Richard Sherman arrives at Super Bowl wearing Kobe Bryant All-Star jersey

RELATED: Super Bowl LIV: 5 biggest storylines