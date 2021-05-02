John Travolta, daughter break into the 'Hand Jive' in Super Bowl ad

'Grease' is the word as John and Ella Travolta bust out the iconic dance scene 43 years later.

John Travolta is recreating one of his iconic dance scenes from "Grease" alongside his daughter for a Super Bowl LV ad. The actor is joined by other big name stars in the Scotts and Miracle-Gro commercial.

Travolta is setting up his smartphone camera so he can make a TikTok video with his daughter, Ella. Once the old man has it figured out, John and Ella break into part of the "Born to Hand Jive" dance routine Travolta did with Olivia Newton-John in the 1978 classic. The only difference is the song they are dancing to is Surfaces' "Sunday Best" and not timeless song by Sha Na Na featured in the movie.

This all takes place in a lush garden, which is the point. The ad is for fans to sign up for a chance to win "the lawn and garden of your dreams."