HOUSTON — On Super Bowl Sunday what happens in living rooms across the country is just as important as what unfolds on the field.

Americans will devour as many as 2,400 calories and 121 grams of fat in a 5-hour window. That's a lot of food in a short amount of time.

Americans will eat 1.25 billion chicken wings. 48 million people will order take out. 60 percent of those orders will be pizza. In between the pizza and wings, Americans will scarf down 30 million pounds of snacks.

That includes 11 million pounds of chips, dipped in 8 million pounds of guacamole. A combined 8 million pounds of pretzels and popcorn. Don't forget the 2.5 million pounds of nuts.

Americans will also fire up the grill. Super Bowl weekend is the second biggest grilling weekend of the year just behind the 4th of July.

Read: The Super Bowl 53 stadium food you wish you could try

What better way to wash it all down than with beer, a lot of beer? By the time there's a new Super Bowl champion, Americans will drink 50 million cases of beer at a tab worth more than $10.8 billion dollars.

All that food and booze won't make you feel good the next morning. Antacid sales see a 20% increase the day after the big game.

No wonder six percent of folks call in sick on Monday.

And even though it's the most-watched event every year, only 35 percent of people watching the Super Bowl are interested in the game, according to a Google survey by Offers.com.

Twenty-one percent are interested in the commercials, 15 percent just want to hang out with friends, and 13 percent are into the halftime show (Maroon 5 will perform this year).

