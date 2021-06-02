x
How much have players on the winning Super Bowl team earned? The losing team?

Winning is what the players are after, but the paychecks aren't too shabby!

TAMPA, Fla. — They play to win. But getting paid a little extra isn’t bad, either.

Players on last year’s winning Super Bowl team received a bonus: $124,000. The losers? They get $62,000

Still, the losers of the biggest game of the year earn less than the winners of an exhibition game -- the Pro Bowl. Winners in that game get $70,000. 

Super Bowl bonuses have come a long way from the first Super Bowl. In the 1967 game, players on the winning team got $15,000. Players on the losing team -- $7,500. 

But adjusted for inflation, those first bonuses aren’t much different than what players earn today. The 1967 numbers today would be $116,869 for winners and $58,434 for the losers.  

When it comes to extra money, that’s how Super Bowl winners and losers measure up.

