Super Bowl LV ticket prices could break records even during pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. — Super Bowl LV in Tampa is brewing a perfect storm of circumstance for ticket brokers.

The COVID-19 pandemic curbed venue capacity at 22,000, but 7,500 of them will be vaccinated healthcare workers. That means there are even fewer tickets available. Add in Tampa Bay will be at home for the Super Bowl, and a historic quarterback matchup, and you've got the recipe for skyrocketing ticket prices.

Super Bowl 55 is predicted to shatter ticket pricing records. TicketIQ pegged the cheapest ticket at $7,274. SeatGeek had them as low as $6,230, but that's way up in the furthest corner of the Raymond James Stadium.

If you want to be close enough to see the sweat dripping down Tom Brady's face, that will cost you more than $50,000 per ticket.

Tickets on the Chiefs' sideline even more than that at $63,000 per ticket.

Sitting in a suite will cost you more than a house right now at more than $340,000 on StubHub.

The average price of a ticket peaked around $23,000 two weeks ago, and prices have moderately showed signs of dropping as we get closer to game day.

But experts say Super Bowl LV ticket prices are still on track to be the most expensive tickets in NFL history even in the middle of a global pandemic.