8 historic moments that could come out of Super Bowl LV

There could be several record-breaking moments on the way when the Buccaneers and Chiefs take the field at Raymond James Stadium.

TAMPA, Fla — Super Bowl LV has already made history. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the first team in the NFL to get the chance to play the big game at their home stadium.

But more history-making moments could be on the horizon as football's biggest game gets underway on Feb. 7.

The Bucs and their quarterback Tom Brady, Chiefs and their QB Patrick Mahomes and Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians are all in line to break records. It's just a matter of who can come out on top.

Here's a look at the goals they hope to achieve in addition to hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy:

1. First time two quarterbacks who won the previous two Super Bowls will face off

Well, this one's a given. As soon as both teams take their first snap, the next Super Bowl first will be in the books. Brady's victory in Super Bowl LIII and Mahomes' victory in Super Bowl LIV sets the stage for this historic moment.

2. Oldest coach to win the Super Bowl

Should the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Chiefs, Bruce Arians will find himself dethroning Bill Belichick as the oldest head coach to win a Super Bowl. The Patriots head coach took the top spot after his team's victory in Super Bowl LIII. At the time he was 66 years old.



Arians could beat him out by two years should the 68-year-old's team win. It would also mark Arian's first Super Bowl win as a head coach.

3. First quarterback to win a Super Bowl across three decades

A win from the Bucs means another record for Brady to add to his list. He will have won both his 7th Super Bowl and the last one he needs to have a win across three decades.

With the Patriots, Brady allotted three Super Bowl victories between 2000-2010 and another three between 2010-2020. A victory at Super Bowl LV will break through to his third decade, given the game is played during the 2021 calendar year.

4. Youngest quarterback to have two Super Bowl rings

If the Chiefs come out on top, Mahomes will sidestep Brady for the title of the youngest quarterback with two Super Bowl rings. Brady currently holds the record after he became a two-time Super Bowl champion by the age of 26.

Patrick Mahomes will be 25 years old on Feb. 7.

5. Ending the back-to-back Super Bowl victory dry spell

If Kansas City can repeat their Super Bowl LIV victory and win right here in Tampa Bay, they will end a more than decade-long drought of back-to-back Super Bowl champs. The last team to do it? The Patriots following their 2003-2004 seasons.

6. First home team to win a Super Bowl

The Buccaneers have managed to play the big game at their home stadium for the first time in NFL history, but a win would put them over the edge. The team would venture into unfamiliar territory as the first team to also win a Super Bowl at their home stadium.

7. Brady becomes a Super Bowl champ under two franchises

The only other NFL quarterback that holds the title is Peyton Manning as he led both the Colts and the Broncos to Super Bowl victories. Should the Buccaneers win, Brady will have done the same after collecting six Super Bowl rings with the Patriots.

8. First AFC team to beat an NFC team twice in one season

A win from Kansas City would put them in a category of their own. CBS Sports reports, while others have tried, the Chiefs could become the first team to complete the rare feat. The team is halfway there after defeating the Bucs 27-24 during the regular season.