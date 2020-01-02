MIAMI — For a moment on Saturday, the football world shifted its attention from South Beach to Canton.
During the annual NFL Honors award show in Miami, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2020, including five inductees from the modern era. Those players are:
- Running back Edgerrin James
- Wide receiver Isaac Bruce
- Safety Troy Polamalu
- Safety Steve Atwater
- Offensive guard Steve Hutchinson
Polamalu is the only first-ballot member of this year's class. Hutchinson was in his third year of eligibility, James and Bruce were each in their sixth year of eligibility, while Atwater has been Hall of Fame eligible for the past 16 years.
The five modern-era inductees will join the following previously announced selections for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Centennial Class:
- Coach Bill Cowher
- Coach Jimmy Johnson
- NFL Films' Steve Sabol
- Commissioner Paul Tagliabue
- Defensive tackle George Young
- Wide receiver Harold Carmichael
- Offensive lineman Jimbo Covert
- Safety Bobby Dillon
- Safety Cliff Harris
- Offensive tackle Winston Hill
- Defensive tackle Alex Karras
- Safety Donnie Shell
- Tackle Duke Slater
- End Mac Speedie
- Defensive end Ed Sprinkle
The Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place from August 6-9 in Canton, Ohio.
