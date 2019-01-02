Feb. 3, 2002. David versus Goliath. Twenty-four-year-old Tom Brady up against The Greatest Show on Turf, under the bright lights of the big game for the very first time. He'd only been named a starter months prior.

Super Bowl XXXVI (36) ended heroically. Brady led the Patriots to victory, 20-17 over the Rams, defying all expectations. A dynasty was born.

Meanwhile, that same day, James White celebrated his 10th birthday.

That's right — New England's two-time Super Bowl champion running back, now a team captain, was a fourth- or fifth-grader in 2002. He turned a decade old when his future teammate, with 1:30 left and no timeouts, drove the Patriots down to the Rams' 30, setting up Adam Vinatieri's 48-yard game-winner.

Brady at Super Bowl XXXVI NEW ORLEANS, UNITED STATES: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (L) tries to avoid being tackled during first half action 03 February, 2002 of Super Bowl XXXVI in New Orleans, Louisiana. The St. Louis Rams and the New England Patriots are playing for the NFL championship. AFP PHOTO/Jeff HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, UNITED STATES: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (L) chats with St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner (R) 03 February, 2002 at the Louisiana Superdome before Super Bowl XXXVI in New Orleans, LA. The St. Louis Rams and the New England Patriots are playing for the NFL championship. AFP PHOTO/Jeff HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images) 03 Feb 2002: Quarterback Tom Brady of the New England Patriots throws a pass during the game against the St.Louis Rams at Superbowl XXXVI at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Patriots won 20-17, with a 48-yard field goal by kicker Adam Vinatieri with 10 seconds left in the game . DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images NEW ORLEANS, UNITED STATES: New England Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady (L) and Drew Bledsoe (R) celebrate their team's victory over the St. Louis Rams 03 February, 2002 in Super Bowl XXXVI in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Patriots defeated the Rams 20-17 for the NFL championship. AFP PHOTO/Jeff HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images) 29 Jan 2002: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New Engalnd Patriots speaks to the media during Super Bowl XXXVI Media Day at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Mandatory Credit: Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images 03 Feb 2002: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks to throw a pass against the St.Louis Rams during Superbowl XXXVI at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Patriots defeated the Rams 20-17. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images NEW ORLEANS, UNITED STATES: AFC Champions New England Patriots players (L to R) Ty Law, Troy Brown, Lawyer Milloy, and Tom Brady strike a pose for photographers during the team's photo and interview day 29 January 2002 at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. The Patriots will take on the NFC Champions St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI on 03 February. AFP PHOTO/Roberto SCHMIDT (Photo credit should read ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images) 03 Feb 2002: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots passes the ball during the game against the St.Louis Rams at Superbowl XXXVI at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Patriots defeated the Rams 20-17. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images NEW ORLEANS, UNITED STATES: New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with head coach Bill Belichick (R) after their win over the St. Louis Rams 03 February, 2002 in Super Bowl XXXVI in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Patriots defeated the Rams 20-17 for the NFL championship. AFP PHOTO/Jeff HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images) 03 Feb 2002: Quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after Superbowl XXXVI at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Patriots won 20-17, with a 48-yard field goal by kicker Adam Vinatieri with 10 seconds left in the game . DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images 3 Feb 2002: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver to David Patten #86 to give the Patriots a 13-3 lead during the second quarter of Super Bowl XXXVI between the New England Patriots and the St. Louis Rams at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr/Getty Images NEW ORLEANS, UNITED STATES: Tom Brady (C, back), the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots, poses for a photograph with teammates in the field at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana 02 February 2002. The New England Patriots will play the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI February 03. AFP PHOTO/Roberto SCHMIDT (Photo credit should read ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images) 03 Feb 2002: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots looks to throw a pass during the game against the St.Louis Rams at Superbowl XXXVI at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Patriots won 20-17, with a 48-yard field goal by kicker Adam Vinatieri with 10 seconds left in the game . DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images New England Patriot starting quarterback Tom Brady (C-L) runs through a play with his teammates at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana 02 February 2002. The New England Patriots will play the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI 03 February.

Since then, Brady has seemingly been ageless. Fast forward nearly two decades and he continues to excel. At 38, he became the oldest non-kicker in the league. At 39, he won his fourth Super Bowl. At 40, he won his third MVP award. This year, at 41, he became the oldest quarterback to start a playoff game.

Age is just a number, as the saying goes.

So how does Brady's age compare to his current teammates? To gain that perspective, all you have to look at is everyone's ages back when Brady won the Super Bowl in 2002. After all, Brady himself was just 24 and a half. His Super Bowl victory earned him the title of youngest quarterback to ever win.

A few notable details from Feb. 3, 2002:

36 of Brady's current teammates were 11 or younger

Crossen was 5, the youngest of Brady's current teammates

Gostkowski was 18, the oldest of Brady's current teammates

The McCourty twins were 14

Brady's youngest WR, Dorsett, was 9; his oldest, Edelman, was 15

Brady's youngest RB, Michel, was 6; his oldest, Burkhead, was 11

James White celebrated his 10th birthday

Brady's teammates, youngest to oldest, by age in years (days):