MIAMI — The comeback Chiefs did it again and are Super Bowl champions.

Patrick Mahomes threw for a pair of touchdowns in the game’s final 6:13, helping the Kansas City Chiefs erase a 10-point deficit and beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl 54.

The go-ahead score: A 5-yard touchdown pass to Damien Williams with 2:44 left.

Williams is a former Miami Dolphins running back and returned to his former field — Hard Rock Stadium — to enjoy the most significant night of his career.

Williams finished off the title march with a touchdown run with 1:12 left, a 38-yarder around the left end to seal the outcome.

The Chiefs trailed 20-10 going into the fourth quarter, before they rallied and scored 21 unanswered points, beating San Francisco, 31-20.

Overcoming a double-digit deficit was something Kansas City had to do in each of their two other post season games, beating Houston and Tennessee.

The Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory comes 50 years after their last appearance in the big game.



At halftime, it was all tied up at 10.

The 49ers had outgained the Chiefs 177-155 at the time and seemed poised to take the lead when Jimmy Garoppolo connected with tight end George Kittle on a 42-yard play that would have gotten San Francisco inside the Kansas City 15 with 6 seconds left.

Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates his touchdown pass to Damien Williams in the the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

AP

But Kittle was called for offensive pass interference to nullify the big play, the 49ers took a knee on the ensuing snap to run out the clock, and off to halftime they went.

