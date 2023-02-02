Eagles C Jason Kelce's pregnant wife is bringing OB-GYN to Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, is bringing her OB-GYN to the Super Bowl in case she goes into labor.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — With Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce set to become the first pair of brothers to ever face off in a Super Bowl, many have dubbed this year's event as "The Kelce Bowl."

That name, however, could take on a different meaning, with the possibility that Jason's wife, Kylie, who will be 38 weeks pregnant at the time of the Super Bowl, could go into labor at "The Big Game."

In order to prepare for such a possibility, Kylie will be bringing her OB-GYN to Super Bowl LVII, which will take place in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12. Jason made the revelation on the latest episode of the podcast he co-hosts with his brother, "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce."

“Kylie’s bringing her OB because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game,” Jason said. “That could be a super Kelce bowl. If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted.”

Jason and Kylie currently have two daughters, Wyatt Elizabeth and Elliotte Ray. The couple previously announced on social media that their third daughter was expected to arrive in February 2023.

Suffice it to say, the lead-up to Super Bowl LVII has already been a family affair, with the Cleveland Heights natives' mother, Donna, being interviewed on "TODAY." Asked who she'll be rooting for, Donna joked "the offense," before noting that it would be a stress-free Sunday, especially since both of her sons have previously won Super Bowls with their respective teams.