COVID-19 is having a huge effect on Super Bowl commercials | Connect the Dots

Companies paying big bucks to air commercials during the Super Bowl are having to grapple with a big question this year -- ignore the pandemic or address it.

Paying for commercial time during a Super Bowl is not cheap. This year CBS is reportedly charging $5.5 million for just 30 seconds of air time. And while every year that investment is a bit of a gamble, companies are having to grapple with the shadow of coronavirus.

According to marketing experts, it comes down to taking a somber approach and reminding everyone of the harsh realities they are trying to escape for a few hours or ignoring it and seeming out of touch with the times.

For some brands, the balancing act wasn’t worth it this year. A few that normally shell out for Super Bowl commercial time are staying on the sidelines, including Coca-Cola and Hyundai.

Anheuser Busch is playing both sides of the field. For the first time in 37 years it will not have an iconic ad for the "King of Beers," but they will be running a spot for another one of its brands -- Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade.

With some companies on the injured reserve, there are some rookies in the running, mainly businesses that have actually scored during lockdowns. We are talking Doordash, Chipotle and even Miracle-Gro.