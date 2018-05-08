Dr. Doom has entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Robert Brazile, who earned that nickname by playing in all 147 games for the Houston Oilers in his 10-year NFL career, has been inducted into the Canton shrine.

Forcefully, Brazile, who kissed his bust when it was unveiled, spoke of his upbringing in a "house filled with love" and how he and Walter Payton made history by being selected in the first-round of the same draft from a historically black college.

A senior committee nominee, Brazile was drafted sixth overall out of Jackson State, two picks behind his teammate. He made such an immediate pro impact he was the 1975 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, and went on to five All-Pro seasons as one of the game's most versatile linebackers. He was in on a stunning 185 tackles in 1978.

Presented by his father, also named Robert, Brazile made the 1970s NFL All-Decade Team. He retired in 1984 and became a special education teacher.

"When they knocked on my door," he said of finding out in February he had finally made the hall, "all of my dreams came true. And after all these years, I'm at home."

