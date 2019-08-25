DALLAS — So many things went wrong in Houston’s 34-0 loss to the Cowboys Saturday. The biggest was Lamar Miller’s knee injury.

Miller was hurt on the Texans second offensive play of the game and was carted off the field. Both ESPN and NFL.com, citing league sources, are reporting that an MRI revealed Miller tore his ACL and will miss the entire 2019 season.

It’s a big blow to the Texans, who also saw offensive lineman Zach Fulton carted off with an injury in the first half. We don’t have word on how serious Fulton’s injury is, but the Texans offensive line has been a big question mark this preseason. Fulton’s injury makes that question mark that much bigger.

RELATED: Texans' Watson out quickly, Cowboys roll 34-0 in preseason

RELATED: Dallas Cowboys shut out Houston Texans in preseason matchup, 34-0.

The Texans will have to depends heavily on Duke Johnson, who they got from the Cleveland Browns earlier this month. Johnson hasn't played for the Texans yet.

The Texans haven't confirmed Miller's injury.