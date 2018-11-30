(WUSA 9) -- The hits keep on coming for the Washington Redskins.

The franchise faces growing criticism after acquiring Reuben Foster just days after the linebacker was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.

On Tuesday, the Redskins released a statement from Senior VP of Player Personnel Doug Williams saying that the team talked with a number of Foster's former Alabama teammates who now play for the Burgundy and Gold. It became clear Wednesday, that not all of Rueben Foster's Alabama teammates were asked about him.

"I didn't talk to Bruce or anybody about it," said safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on Wednesday.

"They didn't talk to me," said defensive lineman Jonathan Allen. "I wasn't one of them."

Thursday, Williams said that they talked to two of Foster's former Alabama teammates.

"We didn't hold a convention," said Doug Williams on the Doc Walker Show on The Team 980. "We've got five guys on this team, if you talk about Arie [Kouandijo] who's on the injured reserve it's six. Six guys on this football team that went to Alabama that know him, played with him, or what have you. So it wasn't like we gotta talk to all five. The two that we did talk to know him very well. Not that they make the decision on whether or not we make the move, we just trying to get some insight into the young man."

Later in the show, Williams was asked if he expected the volume of criticism that the team has received since acquiring Foster.

"We knew that was going to happen," said the Redskins Senior VP of Player Personnel. "And like I said, rightfully so with all the stuff that's going on in this country. We got people who in high, high, high, high places that have done far worse if you look at realistically, and they still up there. This is small potatoes [compared to] a lot of things out there. But at the same time it's a big issue in America today whether or not it's in football, whether or not it's in everyday life, whether or not it's in politics."

Doug Williams' comparing what Reuben Foster is accused of to those who have "done far worse" has resulted in a wave of criticism directed at the former Super Bowl MVP.

It'll be a while before Reuben Foster will even have a chance to see the field again. He is currently on the Commissioner Exempt List while the NFL investigates the domestic abuse allegation. While he's on the list he cannot play in games or participate in practice.

