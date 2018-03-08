Quarterback Tom Brady turned 41 Friday, and the New England Patriots treated the occasion like a national holiday.
Fans at the team's training camp in Foxborough, Mass., even got to help celebrate the future Hall of Famer's big day.
Friday's party included a gigantic red velvet No. 12 birthday cake that the Pats said would feed 5,000 people. Fans also got to sign a life-sized No. 12 card and pose with a Brady balloon sculpture.
By the time the real No. 12 arrived for practice, fans greeted him by singing "Happy Birthday."
No word yet on fireworks spelling out Brady's name, or a No. 12 blimp flying by at the end of the day, but don't count it out.
Last year for Brady's 40th birthday, the team celebrated the five-time Super Bowl champion as the G.O.A.T. by hosting a petting zoo of ... goats.
And coach Bill Belichick even marked the occasion at his Friday news conference by praising Brady's longevity.
“He’s had a tremendous career,” Belichick said. “He’s had a spectacular career. He still plays at a tremendous level.”