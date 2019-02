ATLANTA — He’s the New England Patriots’ starting right guard, but he was born to possibly play center.

His name: Shaquille Olajuwon Mason. His mother was a huge fan of basketball stars Shaquille O’Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Mason’s favorite athlete growing up was O’Neal. He’s also met him.

He hasn’t come across Olajuwon yet, but would like to meet "The Dream."