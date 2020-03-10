The Patriots issued a statement Saturday morning confirming a player has tested positive for COVID-19 but didn't specify who the player; Newton reportedly out Sunday

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates.

Newton will reportedly sit out of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Patriots issued a statement Saturday morning confirming a player has tested positive but didn't specify who the player is. The organization says they received notice of the positive test Friday night.

The Patriots said the player immediately entered self-quarantine and several additional players, coaches, and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests Saturday morning. They say all tests were negative.

“We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs," the Patriots said. "The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority.”

Schefter reports the Patriots were scheduled to leave for Kansas City at 1 p.m. Saturday, but their departure has been put on hold as they await guidance from the NFL.

"All options now appear to be on the table," Schefter Tweeted. "Patriots could leave later today. Patriots could leave Sunday. Game could be postponed. As one source texted, 'No way they can travel today.'"

Similarly, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport says one option would be for the Patriots-Chiefs game to be played on Monday, rather than Sunday. He says the game will depend on the test results.

The positive test comes as NFL teams are taking extra precautions this week in light of an outbreak among the Tennessee Titans organization. As of Saturday, The Associated Press reports the outbreak is up to 18 total cases among players and staff.

In light of the positive cases, the Titans-Steelers game was postponed from Sunday to Oct. 25.

The league sent a memo to all 32 teams on Thursday detailing new procedures for teams dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak or exposure to the virus. The league's medical officials say daily testing doesn't protect anyone amid the pandemic and activity after testing increases the potential for infection.

They noted the Titans’ outbreak included both players and non-players while potentially exposing Minnesota during their game last weekend.