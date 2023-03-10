NFL Draft shakeup: Chicago reportedly trading No. 1 pick to Carolina | Houston picks No. 2

If Houston was looking to pick a quarterback at No. 2, they may not get their first choice.

HOUSTON — If the Houston Texans were planning to draft a quarterback with their first pick of the NFL draft next month, they may not get their top choice. That’s because the Chicago Bears are reportedly trading away the No. 1 pick to a team that needs a quarterback.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport are both reporting that the Bears are trading the top pick in the draft to Carolina, along with wide receiver DJ Moore. In exchange, Chicago gets the ninth pick in the draft and more picks in this year’s draft and at least one next year.

How does that affect the Texans? Chicago has Justin Fields as their quarterback and are likely sticking with him and wouldn’t have used the top pick in the draft on a signal-caller. The Panthers DO need a quarterback and will likely take one with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Texans, meanwhile, draft at No. 2 and are in need of a quarterback. So it looks like if Houston does take a quarterback, it won’t be the first one picked.

Major draft shakeup 🚨 🚨 🚨



Sources say the #Bears are trading the No. 1 overall pick to the #Panthers in exchange for big-time compensation including multiple 1st rounders. Chicago loads up and lands at No. 9, while Carolina can draft its QB of the future. pic.twitter.com/DNvYMStoxd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2023

Houston had the worst record for most of last season and had they finished that way, would have gotten the top pick in the draft. But they won the season finale in Indianapolis, while Chicago lost, giving the Bears the worst record in the league and the top pick in the draft.

And so the Bears have turne this year’s No. 1 overall pick into two firsts, two seconds, and WR DJ Moore.



And Carolina gets the QB of its choice for the future. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2023

There are two big-name quarterbacks in the draft – Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud -- so if the Texans decide to go that way, they could still get their quarterback of the future.