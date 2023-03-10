NFL Draft shakeup: Chicago reportedly trading No. 1 pick to Carolina | Houston picks No. 2

HOUSTON — If the Houston Texans were planning to draft a quarterback with their first pick of the NFL draft next month, they may not get their top choice. That’s because the Chicago Bears are reportedly trading away the No. 1 pick to a team that needs a quarterback.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport are both reporting that the Bears are trading the top pick in the draft to Carolina, along with wide receiver DJ Moore. In exchange, Chicago gets the ninth pick in the draft and more picks in this year’s draft and at least one next year.
How does that affect the Texans? Chicago has Justin Fields as their quarterback and are likely sticking with him and wouldn’t have used the top pick in the draft on a signal-caller. The Panthers DO need a quarterback and will likely take one with the No. 1 overall pick.
The Texans, meanwhile, draft at No. 2 and are in need of a quarterback. So it looks like if Houston does take a quarterback, it won’t be the first one picked.
Houston had the worst record for most of last season and had they finished that way, would have gotten the top pick in the draft. But they won the season finale in Indianapolis, while Chicago lost, giving the Bears the worst record in the league and the top pick in the draft.
There are two big-name quarterbacks in the draft – Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud -- so if the Texans decide to go that way, they could still get their quarterback of the future.
Stay tuned.