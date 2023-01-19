Mattress Mack bets $2M on Cowboys to beat 49ers

According to Caesars Sportsbook, Mack will get a $3.35 million payout if the Cowboys win.

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has made another of his famous bets.

Editor's note: The above video is from when the Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series.

The Houston icon made a trip down to Horseshoe Lake Charles in Louisiana to make a $2 million wager that the Dallas Cowboys will beat the San Francisco 49ers in their divisional round matchup Sunday night.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, McIngvale will get a $3.35 million payout should the Cowboys take home the win.

If the Cowboys win, they'll move on in the NFL playoffs to take on the winner of the New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles game in the NFC Championship.

The Gallery Furniture owner won $75 million after wagering $10 million between several sportsbooks on the Astros winning it all.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, McIngvale became the winner of the largest payout on a single sports bet in legalized sports wagering history after winning $30 million on a $3 million bet he made with them back in May.