HOUSTON — Here are the Houston-area stars who are eligible for selection in the 2019 National Football League draft, which begins Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee:

Otaro Alaka, LB, Texas A&M, redshirt senior; Houston (Cypress Falls)

Texas A&M linebacker Otaro Alaka (42) before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

AP

Dakota Allen, LB, Texas Tech, redshirt junior; Humble (Summer Creek)

FILE - In this July 16, 2018, file photo, Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen speaks during NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Frisco, Texas. Dakota Allen still feels this is his last chance, even after a successful return to Texas Tech following a well-documented season at an East Mississippi junior college. After being Tech's second-leading tackler as a freshman in 2015, the linebacker was involved in an off-field incident which led to him being kicked off the team and out of school. (AP Photo/Cooper Neill, File)

AP

Rodney Anderson, RB, Oklahoma, redshirt junior; Katy (Katy)

File- This Dec. 2, 2017, file photo show Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon (4) escaping a tackle attempt by TCU defensive tackle Chris Bradley (56) in the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas. Oklahoma's top running back, Rodney Anderson, has cleared legal trouble and is now available to play in the Rose Bowl against Georgia. Even if he wasn’t, the Sooners are loaded at the position. Sermon, Abdul Adams and Marcelias Sutton all have been significant contributors for a productive ground attack that has kept the pressure off Heisman winning quarterback Baker Mayfield.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

AP

Quinton Bell, DE/LB, Prairie View A&M, senior

Quinton Bell for Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M University

Romello Brooker, TE, Houston, redshirt senior; Houston (Alief Taylor)

Houston tight end Romello Brooker (82) is pursued by Army defensive back Elijah Riley (23) after a catch during the first half of Armed Forces Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)

AP

Keenen Brown, TE, Texas State, redshirt senior; Houston (Alief Taylor)

Texas State tight end Keenen Brown runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

AP

Javier Edwards, DT, Colorado, senior; Houston (Aldine Davis)

Colorado Buffaloes nose tackle Javier Edwards (33) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

AP

Emeke Egbule, LB, Houston, senior; Galena Park (North Shore)

Houston linebacker Emeke Egbule runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

AP

Jack Fox, P, Rice, senior

Rice kicker Jack Fox runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

AP

Isaiah Johnson, CB, Houston, redshirt senior

Houston defensive back Isaiah Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

AP

Kingsley Keke, DL, Texas A&M, senior; Richmond (George Ranch)

Texas A&M defensive lineman Kingsley Keke before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

AP

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston, junior; Houston (Westfield)

Houston defensive lineman Ed Oliver Jr. participates in drills during Pro Day at the indoor football practice facility at the University of Houston Thursday, March, 28, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

AP

Brian Peavy, CB, Iowa State, redshirt senior; Houston (Westfield)

Iowa State defensive back Brian Peavy (10) before an NCAA college football game against Texas , Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AP

Kendall Sheffield, CB, Ohio State, redshirt junior; (Thurgood Marshall)

Ohio State cornerback Kendall Sheffield during the second half of an NCAA college football game against the Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

AP

Trevon Tate, G, Memphis, redshirt senior; Houston (North Shore)

Memphis offensive lineman Trevon Tate does he bench press at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AP

Trayveon Williams, RB, Texas A&M, junior; Houston (C.E. King)

Texas A&M running back Trayveon Williams runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

AP





