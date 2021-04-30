LIVE BLOG: Day 2 of 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland

73 total players will be selected in the second and third rounds Friday night. The fun begins at 7 p.m. ET.

CLEVELAND — The party's only just begun!

The 2021 NFL Draft rolls on Friday from Cleveland, with the second and third rounds set to take place. 73 more of college football's best players will learn their destinations for the next steps in their careers.

Night one was as eventful as could be, with five quarterbacks taken in the first round. The first three selections -- Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance -- were all QBs, only the second time in draft history that's occurred.

Night two features several more great names that in other years may have gone in the opening round, including Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore. The action starts at 7 p.m. ET, and commissioner Roger Goodell will be joined by a slew of special guests to announce the selections.

Tens of thousands of fans packed into downtown Cleveland to watch the first night of action, and the crowd is expected to be huge again tonight. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, local doctors feel the event is being conducted safely.

We'll have full coverage of all of today's action. Scroll below for live updates from the lakefront! (Note: All times eastern)

8:10 p.m. - The Cincinnati Bengals have gotten themselves an offensive tackle to help protect Joe Burrow. With the 46th pick in the draft (14th in the 2nd round), the Bengals select Fairfield, OH native Jackson Carman from Clemson.

Jackson Carman is returning to the Queen City. Welcome back home! pic.twitter.com/JWQ3tOvKR5 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 1, 2021

8:07 p.m. - Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars are back to work. With the 45th pick, they take OT Walker Little from Stanford.

8:04 p.m. - New Pro Football Hall of Famer Drew Pearson gave a bombastic shout-out to the city of Cleveland and the Browns, before making the pick for the Dallas Cowboys at No. 44 overall (12th pick of the second round). DB Kelvin Joseph from Kentucky is headed to Big D.

8:02 p.m. - Yet another 2nd round trade! Las Vegas has moved up to take TCU safety Trevon Moehrig with the 43rd pick in the NFL Draft.

7:56 p.m. - Former Cleveland St. Ignatius High School and Notre Dame offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg has been taken by the Miami Dolphins with the 42nd pick. (10th pick of Round 2)

Notre Dame 🛫 Miami.



With the 42nd pick in the second round, @LiamEichenberg is now a part of the @MiamiDolphins.☘️



🔗 https://t.co/egL8ZMzPd4

🖥️ https://t.co/v76UedlMek

📺 ABC | ESPN | NFL Network#GoIrish x #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/z8yoS1Kc3x — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 30, 2021

Learn more about Liam Eichenberg here: Stock rising: Former St. Ignatius offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg is a possible first-round pick in 2021 NFL Draft

7:54 p.m. - The Detroit Lions select Washington DT Levi Onwuzurike with the ninth pick of Round 2 (No. 41 overall). Want help on how to pronounce his name? See below!!!

With the 41st pick of the 2021 @NFLDraft, the @Lions selected @UW_Football DT @LeviOnw.



He was a First-Team All-@pac12 selection in 2019 and earned a 90.8 overall @PFF grade in 2018.



Onwuzurike is pronounced: own-zur-EE-kay. pic.twitter.com/MWk5T6Gfzk — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) April 30, 2021

7:47 p.m. - The Atlanta Falcons are up after trading back in this round. They have selected safety Richie Grant from UCF with the 40th pick in the NFL Draft. (eighth pick of Round 2)

With the 40th pick in the #NFLDraft, we have selected S Richie Grant.



Welcome to Atlanta, @rgrant1525!



📝 - https://t.co/yzy3iat8JB pic.twitter.com/3ol1G8RA5R — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 30, 2021

7:44 p.m. - Yet another trade! This time, the Chicago Bears have moved up. With the seventh pick of the 2nd round, they took OT Teven Jenkins from Oklahoma State.

7:42 p.m. - Another Alabama player is off the board. The New England Patriots have moved up to No. 38 (sixth pick in Round 2) to take Crimson Tide DT Christian Barmore. Barmore is the first defensive tackle to come off the board.

With the No. 38 overall pick in the 2021 @NFLDraft, the @Patriots select DT Christian Barmore!



📺: 2021 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/RdM6P7cv1I — NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2021

7:38 p.m. - Cleveland native and former Eagle Mike Golic strides to the stage to announce that Philadelphia has taken offensive lineman Landon Dickerson from Alabama with the fifth pick of the 2nd round. (No. 37 overall)

With the 37th pick in the 2021 #NFLDraft, the Eagles select C Landon Dickerson.@DietzandWatson | #EaglesDraft pic.twitter.com/bnoSI6eeO1 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 30, 2021

7:32 p.m. - The Isley Brothers announce that the Miami Dolphins have selected Oregon safety Jevon Holland with the fourth pick of the 2nd round. (No. 36 overall)

With the No. 36 overall pick in the 2021 @NFLDraft, the @MiamiDolphins select DB Jevon Holland!



📺: 2021 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/qTgYKxQrPW — NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2021

7:29 p.m. - We have our first trade of the night. The Denver Broncos moved up to grab the third pick in the 2nd round (No. 35 overall) in a deal with the Atlanta Falcons. With the pick, the Broncos select RB Javonte Williams from North Carolina.

With the No. 35 overall pick in the 2021 @NFLDraft, the @Broncos select RB Javonte Williams!



📺: 2021 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/frkhI0oFbv — NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2021

7:24 p.m. - With their war room exploding in jubilation, the New York Jets picked Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore with the 34th overall pick (No. 2 in round 2)

Crowd really starting to file in now... The music is a really nice touch. #NFLDraft @wkyc pic.twitter.com/sDS4VAwgev — Tyler Carey (@TC_CLE) April 30, 2021

7:18 p.m. - With the first pick of the 2nd round, the Jacksonville Jaguars select Georgia CB Tyson Campbell.

7:08 p.m. - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is back at the podium to kick off the second night of the 2021 NFL Draft. Sure enough, there are boos waiting for the Commish.

Goodell announced more than 30 million people were watching Thursday's opening round of the draft.

As a tip of the cap to both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which is next door to the NFL Draft site, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in nearby Canton, Goodell was joined on stage by inductees from both halls. Steelers legend Franco Harris received a chorus of boos.

Cleveland boos Steelers legend Franco Harris pic.twitter.com/fkEFx5LumE — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) April 30, 2021

Former Browns guard Joe DeLamielleure was also part of the football legends. Run DMC's Darryl McDaniels and two members of the Isley Brothers were also onhand.

6:45 p.m. - As we make our way towards Night 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft, here's a look at some of the fun taking place at the NFL Draft Experience.

Crowd doesn’t look as large as yesterday (yet), but still a pretty good showing so far. ⁦@wkyc⁩ pic.twitter.com/s2xcW3JUbU — Tyler Carey (@TC_CLE) April 30, 2021

Loving all the food options 😋 pic.twitter.com/5gmCrXwQ4j — Tyler Carey (@TC_CLE) April 30, 2021

5:45 p.m. - Here's a check of what's happening in and around FirstEnergy Stadium as the NFL Draft Experience continues.

5:20 p.m. - We have a gallery up and running with pictures from in and around the NFL Draft Experience, plus some photos from the Shaw Stadium groundbreaking.

Day 2: Inside the NFL Draft Experience 1/18

2/18

3/18

4/18

5/18

6/18

7/18

8/18

9/18

10/18

11/18

12/18

13/18

14/18

15/18

16/18

17/18

18/18 1 / 18

1:05 p.m. - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is among those in attendance for a field groundbreaking ceremony at Shaw High School in East Cleveland. Shaw Stadium will mark the 10th high-quality synthetic turf field installed in Northeast Ohio by the Browns, courtesy of the Haslam and Johnson families and Browns Give Back, since the team’s field initiative launched in 2016.

11:37 a.m. - One of the biggest stories from Day 1 of the draft was the news out of Green Bay that decorated quarterback Aaron Rodgers apparently wants out. However, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says the team is not trading the future Hall of Famer and reigning MVP.