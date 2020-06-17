Jackson said he started feeling congestion 2 days ago. Was tested and got results back Wednesday. Von Miller the other Bronco who has tested positive for virus.

DENVER — Kareem Jackson confirmed to 9NEWS that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"I started feeling congestion two days ago," Jackson said. "Then I woke up today and still had congestion and a little bit of chills. So I decided to go ahead and get tested."

Jackson is the second Broncos player who has tested positive for COVID-19. Star edge rusher Von Miller contracted the virus in mid-April. Miller self-quarantined for two weeks and his follow up test came back negative. He later resumed his strenuous workouts in San Francisco. Jackson said he, too, has been prescribed two weeks of stay-at-home quarantine.

Both Jackson and Miller participated in the Broncos peaceful protest march against racial inequality and police brutality in downtown Denver on June 6. The march drew thousands of protesters, and while nearly everyone seemed to be wearing masks, the 6-foot, social distancing recommendations weren’t always followed.

Jackson doesn’t believe that’s where he picked up the virus.

"No, the doctor said with the congestion starting two days ago that I would have picked it up this weekend," Jackson said. "It definitely wasn’t from the march."

Jackson said he thought he picked up the virus while travelling outside Denver over the weekend.

Jackson’s case perhaps proves there has been progress regarding COVID-19. When Miller tested back in mid-April, he waited 48 hours for his results. Jackson got tested Wednesday morning and got his results back the same day.

There have been more positive COVID-19 cases reported among NFL players in the past three days as there was in the first three months of the pandemic. Two Dallas Cowboys, including star running back Ezekiel Elliott, and two Houston Texans reportedly tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

Does the recent spike of positive coronavirus cases among NFL players raise concerns about the league starting training camps next month?

"I think there should have been concerns before guys started testing positive," Jackson said. "We’re going to all be in close contact with each other. Of course, there’s going to be a lot of guys coming down with it."