Watch: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts escapes railing collapse

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — Quarterback Jalen Hurts, of Channelview, Texas, narrowly escaped a railing collapse as he walked to the tunnel after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Washington Football Team, 20-16, at FedEx Stadium on Sunday.

Hurts, who played collegiately at Alabama before transferring to Oklahoma, led the Eagles to their first playoff berth since 2019 with Sunday’s win over their division rival.

After the game as Hurts was walking through the tunnel at FedEx Stadium, he was being cheered by a group of Eagles fans when a railing gave way. Several fans fell onto the walkway almost landing on Hurts.

Luckily, no one was injured in the fall. Hurts helped the fans to their feet and even posed with them for selfies before returning to the locker room.

Hurts played at Channelview High School where his father was his head coach.

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was sacked only once during today’s game. Almost had a second on his way to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/WwBE5pXaxO — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 2, 2022