Jalen Hurts agrees to $255M extension, making him the highest-paid NFL player

According to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tim Pelissero, the deal includes $179.304 in guarantees and a no-trade clause, a first for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Example video title will go here for this video

According to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tim Pelissero, the deal includes $179.304 in guarantees and a no-trade clause. Agent Nicole Lynn, of Klutch Sports Group, negotiated the deal for Hurts.

The deal was later announced by the Eagles after insiders broke the news.

Hurts led Philadelphia to a Super Bowl berth, where they lost to eventual champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The #Eagles have locked in their QB for years to come, as Jalen Hurts earns a 5-year, $255M blockbuster extension.



Full story on https://t.co/iLSuC0HswN from me and @TomPelissero: https://t.co/ZnVpKsnLRz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2023

Despite ending up with the loss, Hurts put together one of the most prolific games ever in the Super Bowl, but became the first QB ever to lose the big game while leading his team to at least 35 points.

He set the record for most yards rushing ever by a quarterback in a Super Bowl, he tied Terrell Davis' record for most TD runs by any player, tied James White's mark with 20 points scored and joined Hall of Famers Steve Young and Joe Montana as the only players ever to account for at least 370 yards and four TDs (rushing and passing) in a Super Bowl.

But the breakthrough season that ended with Hurts as the runner-up to Mahomes in the MVP voting also led him to be runner-up in the Super Bowl as Hurts became the first player to lose a Super Bowl despite accounting for four touchdowns.

During the 2022-23 season, the Eagles went 16-1 when Hurts started, losing two games when he was sidelined by an injured shoulder late in the season.

Hurts set an NFL record for QBs with 15 TD runs in the regular season and playoffs, while also ranking tied for first in the NFL this season with 11 TD passes on throws at least 20 yards downfield.

Hurts has a QB record of 23-11 in his three-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He has appeared in 45 games, 34 games as the starter.

Hurts was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 53rd overall selection. He was the fifth QB selected in that draft behind Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, and Jordan Love, who were all taken in the first round.