Caldwell had been the Jaguars general manager since 2013. Owner Shad Khan has reportedly told head coach Doug Marrone he will finish out the 2020 season.

In a statement released shortly after the Jaguars' 27-25 loss to the Cleveland Browns Sunday, owner Shad Khan confirmed an earlier ESPN report that general manager Dave Caldwell had been fired. The Jaguars were officially eliminated from playoff contention and have now lost a franchise-record, 10 straight games.

"I’ve met with Dave Caldwell to express my appreciation for his service to the Jacksonville Jaguars as our general manager," Khan's statement said. "Dave was exceptionally committed and determined to bring a winner to Jacksonville, but unfortunately his efforts were not rewarded with the results our fans deserve and our organization expects. Our football operation needs new leadership, and we will have it with a new general manager in 2021.

Caldwell, the team's general manager since 2013, compiled a record of 39-87 during his time in Jacksonville.

The Associated Press reports that Director of Player Personnel Trent Baalke will serve as interim general manager. Baalke served as 49ers general manager from 2011 to 2016.

As for head coach Doug Marrone, Ian Rappaport of the NFL Network reports that Khan has assured Marrone and his staff that they will "be secure" through the end of the 2020 season.

In 2013, the Jaguars hired 39-year old Dave Caldwell from the Atlanta Falcons where he was the Director of College Scouting. Caldwell came in to turn around a Jaguars through the draft which he struggled with early on. Let’s take a look back at the selections he made in the first round during his time here.

2013:

Pick #2

Luke Joeckel

Offensive Lineman

Texas A&M

Result: Out of the league

2014:

Pick #3

Blake Bortles

Quarterback

UCF

Result: Backup QB on the Rams

2015:

Pick #3

Dante Dowler Jr.

Pass Rusher

UF

Result: Traded to the Rams

2016:

Pick #5

Jalen Ramsey

Defensive Back

FSU

Result: Traded to the Rams

2017:

Pick #4

Leonard Fournette

Running Back

LSU

Result: Released in 2020

2018:

Pick #29

Taven Bryan

Defensive Tackle

UF

Result: Still on the Jaguars

2019:

Pick #7

Josh Allen

Pass Rusher

Kentucky

Result: Rookie Sack Record