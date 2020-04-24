Houston-area athletes selected in 2020 NFL Draft

CeeDee Lamb, K’Lavon Chaisson, Kenneth Murray and Jordyn Brooks were all taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft Thursday night.

HOUSTON — Three Houston-area athletes were selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft Thursday, a draft unlike any other, as selectors, prospects and commissioner Roger Goodell were all at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, a Foster High School alumnus, was selected No. 17 overall by the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas bolstered an already strong receiving unit that includes Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup by taking Oklahoma playmaker CeeDee Lamb, another All-American. Lamb was a Biletnikoff Award finalist last season.

Drafted 20th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars was LSU linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, a North Shore High School alumnus. The national champion led the Tigers in tackles for loss (13 1-2) last season, but has an injury history.

The San Diego Chargers traded up with the New England Patriots to take Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray, an Elkins High School alumnus. Murray had 17 tackles for loss, including four sacks last season for the Sooners.

The Seattle Seahawks selected linebacker Jordyn Brooks with the 27th pick. Broooks is a Stratford High School alum who went on to play for Texas Tech. Brooks had 108 tackles and three sacks for the Red Raiders in 2019.

The Houston Texans were spectators during the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night. They did not have a pick in the opening round. The move that left Houston without a first-round pick was an important one: securing left tackle Laremy Tunsil to make sure franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson would stop taking such a pounding.

More Houston-area athletes were selected in the 2020 NFL Draft as the second and third rounds got underway Friday night.

The Houston Texans used their first pick of the draft to select TCU defensive tackle Ross in the second round. Blacklock, and Elkins High School alumnus, was drafted 40th overall.

LSU safety Grant Delpit was selected 44th overall by the Cleveland Browns. Delpit is a product of Lamar High School.

With the very next pick at 45, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr., an alumnus of The Woodlands High School.

The Philadelphia Eagles drafted Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts 53rd overall. Hurts played at Channelview High School.