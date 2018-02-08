HOUSTON (AP) — Robert Brazile was so feared as a linebacker during his career with the Houston Oilers that he earned the nickname Dr. Doom.

In his retirement he found contentment in a vastly different line of work that he believes was even more challenging than chasing down quarterbacks for a living.

"It was more difficult being a teacher," he said. "I was a middle school special ed teacher and it was a challenge every day to find out something to build the trust, the love and the care for these kids."

Though he loved football and enjoyed his time in the NFL, the 65-year-old Brazile admits working with children was more fulfilling.

"If I had to choose it all over again, I would love being a teacher more than a football player," he said.

Though he turned in his Dr. Doom persona decades ago for the role of Mr. Brazile, he'll revisit the success of his first career on Saturday when he'll be one of eight men inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Brazile was drafted sixth overall in 1975 out of Jackson State, two picks behind teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Walter Payton, and was voted Defensive Rookie of the Year. He was the anchor of the 3-4 defensive scheme which coach Bum Phillips used and was a Pro Bowl selection in seven straight seasons from 1976-1982. He also earned a spot on the NFL's All-Decade team of the 1970s.

The 6-foot-4, 241-pound Brazile was one of the first players to rush quarterbacks from the outside linebacker position. Many, including Phillips, believe his work paved the way for the success of other stars at the position such as Lawrence Taylor, who was drafted six seasons after Brazile.

