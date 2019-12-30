HOUSTON — The Texans will host the Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs next weekend.

The game will kickoff at NRG Stadium at 3:35 p.m.

Houston didn't play Buffalo during the regular season this year, but the teams did play last year. The Texans won 20-13 in Week 6. It was Houston's third straight win. The Texans went on a nine-game winning streak in the middle of the season.

Here's a look at the rest of the Wild Card round schedule:

Saturday, Jan. 4

Bills at Texans: 3:35 p.m.

Titans at Patriots: 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Vikings at Saints: 12:05 p.m.

Seahawks at Eagles: 3:40 p.m.

