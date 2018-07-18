Arizona Cardinals tight end Ricky Seals-Jones was arrested during the weekend on suspicion of assault, disorderly conduct and trespassing after an altercation at a hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona, police said.

Seals-Jones told police he needed to use the restroom "badly" and wanted to use the restroom inside rather than risk being arrested for going to the bathroom outside.

He first asked to use the restroom at the W Hotel near Camelback and Scottsdale roads early Saturday morning. He was told the restrooms were for hotel guests only, according to a police report released by the Scottsdale Police Department Tuesday evening.

He then attempted to enter the hotel in the valet parking area near the Sushi Roku restaurant.

One hotel staff member told police that Seals-Jones, who is 6-5 and 243 pounds according to his NFL bio, "muscled his way in by pushing him back with his elbow to his shoulder and chest."

The former Texas A&M receiver pushed the staffer "with an open hand to his chest, like being moved by an offensive lineman," according to the police report.

"There were never actual closed fist punches ever thrown by anyone, just pushing and shoving," the police report said.

Seals-Jones denied shoving anyone. He told police he took a step, someone put their hands on him, so he put his hands on them.

He appeared to be intoxicated with watery, bloodshot eyes, according to the police report.

The 23-year-old is in his second season with the Arizona Cardinals. Seals-Jones is a native of Sealy, Texas where he played high school football.

In a statement, the Cardinals said, "the team is aware of the incident over the weekend involving Ricky Seals-Jones. While the legal process remains on-going, we will refrain from commenting further at this time."

The W Hotel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

