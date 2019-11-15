HOUSTON — Former Texas A&M football standout and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been suspended indefinitely for striking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with his own helmet during the teams' Thursday Night Football match-up.

A statement from the NFL said both the Browns and Steelers would be fined $250,000 each.

Garrett, Larry Ogunjobi, and the Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey have all been suspended, but Garrett's is the heaviest.

Pouncey will be suspended for three games for punching and kicking an opponent.

Ogunjobi will be suspended for one game for unnecessary roughness after the play.

The NFL said more discipline for other players is likely.

The players have the option to appeal their suspensions.

