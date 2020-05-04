HOUSTON — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in October 2018.

Former Houston Oilers head coach Ed Biles died Sunday morning. He was 88.

Biles joined the Oilers as a defensive coordinator in 1974. Under head coach Bum Phillips, Biles helped lead Houston to the AFC Championship game in 1978 and 1979.

Biles was the Oilers’ head coach from 1981 to 1983.

Biles’ son posted the news of his father’s death on Facebook, saying, “He was in peace and comfortable. We are going to have a memorial service in due time so we will let you all know. Thank you for all the prayers and love over the last two months.”

