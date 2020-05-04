HOUSTON — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in October 2018.

Former Houston Oilers head coach Ed Biles died Sunday morning. He was 88.

Biles joined the Oilers as a defensive coordinator in 1974. Under head coach Bum Phillips, Biles helped lead Houston to the AFC Championship game in 1978 and 1979.

Biles was the Oilers’ head coach from 1981 to 1983.

Biles’ son posted the news of his father’s death on Facebook, saying, “He was in peace and comfortable. We are going to have a memorial service in due time so we will let you all know. Thank you for all the prayers and love over the last two months.”

Photos: Oilers stars attend Luv Ya Blue event
Several former Houston Oilers stars turned out for the Luv Ya Blue fundraiser for Alzheimer's research in the River Oaks Shopping District. (Michelle Homer photos)
Several former Houston Oilers stars turned out for the Luv Ya Blue fundraiser for Alzheimer's research, including QB Warren Moon and Coach Ed Biles. 
KHOU 11 Sports anchor Matt Musil and Warren Moon 
KHOU 11 Sports anchor Matt Musil with Cris Dishman and Bubba McDowell 
Kenny Burroughs  (Michelle Homer photos)
Haywood Jeffires and Mike Rozier 
Mike Rozier and Matt Musil (Michelle Homer photos)
Former Oilers head coach Ed Biles and running back Mike Rozier (Michelle Homer photos)
Doug Smith and Kenny Burroughs (Michelle Homer photos)
Lamar Lathon 
Larry Payne and Coach Biles (Michelle Homer photos)
