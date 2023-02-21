CLEVELAND — Just over a month ago, former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis was in the fight of his life. The 36-year-old Hillis, who was on the cover of EA Sports' Madden NFL '12 video game, was hospitalized following a swimming accident in Florida.
Hillis was hospitalized on Jan. 4 after rescuing his son and daughter from drowning. He was airlifted to a hospital near Pensacola Beach, Florida, and was admitted to the intensive care unit while being unconscious. He was on a ventilator for several days, but eventually recovered and was released from the hospital on January 21.
One month after being discharged, Hillis took to social media to say thank you to his family, to the hospital staff, and everyone who provided "love and prayers."
"I haven't taken any interviews on this because I'd like to keep my family out of the public eye because it was a very traumatic time for us," Hillis explained "But I did want to come on here and show my appreciation for everyone who helped save my life and for all of your prayers and love and support."
Hillis added that he left the hospital "with no worries and concerns and should make a 100% recovery."
Hillis joined the Browns in 2010 after being dealt by the Denver Broncos. In his first season in Cleveland, Hillis rushed for 1,177 yards and added 477 receiving yards, scoring 13 total touchdowns. After his monster season, Hillis defeated stars like Aaron Rodgers, Michael Vick, and Matt Ryan in the vote for the prestigious cover of the Madden '12 video game. The 7th-round draft pick from Arkansas played in 81 NFL games during his eight-year career that also featured stops in Kansas City and in New York with the Giants.