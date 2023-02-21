One month after being discharged from the hospital, Hillis took to social media to say thank you to everyone who provided "love and prayers."

CLEVELAND — Just over a month ago, former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis was in the fight of his life. The 36-year-old Hillis, who was on the cover of EA Sports' Madden NFL '12 video game, was hospitalized following a swimming accident in Florida.

Hillis was hospitalized on Jan. 4 after rescuing his son and daughter from drowning. He was airlifted to a hospital near Pensacola Beach, Florida, and was admitted to the intensive care unit while being unconscious. He was on a ventilator for several days, but eventually recovered and was released from the hospital on January 21.

One month after being discharged, Hillis took to social media to say thank you to his family, to the hospital staff, and everyone who provided "love and prayers."

Thank you for all your love and prayers🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/VnrCmKWjlN — Peyton Hillis (@thepeytonhillis) February 21, 2023

"I haven't taken any interviews on this because I'd like to keep my family out of the public eye because it was a very traumatic time for us," Hillis explained "But I did want to come on here and show my appreciation for everyone who helped save my life and for all of your prayers and love and support."

Hillis added that he left the hospital "with no worries and concerns and should make a 100% recovery."