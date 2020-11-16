Report: Drew Brees has multiple broken ribs, collapsed lung

Drew Brees said he felt “terrible” before his final two-minute drive and expected the injury to be “cumulative” and not just a single injury.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will reportedly miss considerable time after being pulled at halftime with a rib injury during Sunday’s win against the San Francisco 49ers.

A Tweet by ESPN's Adam Schefter, quoting ESPN's Ed Werder, said that Brees has multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung on his right side.

Brees was seemingly injured after he was sacked by 49ers defensive lineman Kentavius Street who landed on Brees with all 280 pounds of his body weight. The quarterback looked stunned after the sack, which was flagged by officials as roughing the passer, a call that was questioned by game announcers and several on social media.

Brees did not return to the game after halftime.

Saints’ QB Drew Brees has multiple rib fractures on both sides of his chest and a collapsed lung on the right side, per @WerderEdESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2020

“When I came out in the second half and began throwing the ball, it was apparent I wasn’t going to be effective,” a dejected Brees told reporters after the game.

