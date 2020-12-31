Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick tests positive for COVID-19

The former Bills quarterback is expected to miss Sunday’s regular-season finale at Buffalo.

MIAMI — Miami Dolphins backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has tested positive for COVID-19 and is expected to miss Sunday afternoon’s regular-season finale at Buffalo.

Coach Brian Flores shared the news with Fitzpatrick’s teammates during a Zoom meeting Thursday, safety Eric Rowe said.

Fitzpatrick’s positive test was first reported Thursday by NFL Network.

Fitzpatrick replaced Tua Tagovailoa last week in the fourth quarter and orchestrated an improbable comeback win at Las Vegas that allowed the Dolphins to retain control of their playoff chances.

Flores earlier designated Tagovailoa as this week’s starter. Fitzpatrick’s availability for a possible wild-card playoff game next week is in question.