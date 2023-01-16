What is the record for most missed PATs in an NFL game?

Brett Maher has missed his first four extra-point attempts in the wildcard playoff matchup between the Cowboys and Bucs. He also missed his sole attempt in Week 18.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Brett Maher has clearly got a case of the yips.

In the first half of the game alone, he shanked his first two attempts to the left of the uprights. Then he pulled his third attempt to the right.

In the third quarter, he doinked his fourth XP kick off the top of right upright.

According to StatMuse, nine other kickers in NFL history can claim missing three PATS in a game.

Maher is the first to miss four in a game.

Thing is, he also missed his sole PAT attempt in the Cowboys' Week 18 matchup against the Washington Commanders -- just one of many lackluster attributes in a game filled with them.

That means he's now missed five consecutive extra point attempts over a two-week period.

Heading into tonight's game, Maher had only missed six extra point kicks in 134 attempts throughout his four-year career.

That figure, it's worth noting, includes the miss in Washington. Which is to say that he's missed as many XP attempts in his last two games (5) as he had in his career before Week 18.

Yeesh.

Maher is -- as you might expect -- on the receiving end of some choice Twitter roasts for his misses.

Here's just one example:

Brett Maher for the PAT! pic.twitter.com/xUTdi2Ow86 — FanDuel (@FanDuel) January 17, 2023

"He missed again" was even a trending term on the social media platform by the third quarter.

At the Cowboys' official watch party outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, fans couldn't help but groan out their frustrations:

Cowboys fans groan as Brett Maher misses his FOURTH extra point. 😬 #DallasCowboys #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/EtHcdu1xNE — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) January 17, 2023

The good news for Maher, we suppose, is that his poor performance has not been a problem for the Cowboys, who burst out the gates to an early 24-0 lead over Tom Brady and the Bucs despite his miscues.

But we're sure that's of little to no consolation to Maher himself.