OXNARD, Calif. -- Thanks to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, the NFL and its anthem issue once again makings national headlines. Even as the league and the players union have pledged to work behind the scenes for a solution.

But that didn't stop Jones from making his stance quite public.

“Our policy is you stand during the anthem, toe on the line,” said Jones.

The resolute statement making his anthem stance crystal clear. But it flies in the face of the NFL latest efforts. In May, the league adopted a policy that would fine clubs if players protested during the anthem, however, it gave them the option to stay in the locker room.

But last Thursday, the union and the league released a joint statement saying, "no new rules relating to the anthem will be issued or enforced...while confidential discussions are ongoing."

Jones applauded those efforts but says they have no impact on his team because his players know and abide by his rule. And while he may share his player's concerns for social justice, the Cowboys owner wants players to find another platform.

"This is a case where we need to in my mind check that and be real clear that it is – the priority is about the flag – and be real clear about that," said Jones. "We all know – we don’t need to get into the debate back and forth – but sometimes it’s best to just be real clear and succinct so that nobody misunderstands."

Jones seemingly defying whatever sort of progress on reforming the league's policy could take place because it's clear he seems to have no use for it.

Meanwhile, President Trump has continually used the issue for political gains. As recently as a week ago tweeting that the anthem debate is still alive, calling for discipline that could include year-long suspensions without pay.

“Yes, his interest in what we’re doing is problematic from my chair and I would say in general the owners’ chair,” Jones said. “It’s unprecedented if you really think about it. But that’s the way it is and we’ll deal with it. We feel strongly about how we deal with it and we’ll do so accordingly. But yes, everybody would like for it to go away.”

Jones says his main aim is to do what's best for the game and he'd like the issue to just go away. But, just as Jones' stance on the issue is clear, it's also apparent that's not happening anytime soon.

