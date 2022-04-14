Police want to talk to Dallas Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph about a murder outside a Greenville Avenue bar, sources say

The incident involved a shooting outside a bar that killed Cameron Ray, 20, on March 18, 2022.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department wants to talk to Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph about an investigation into a murder that took place in March outside a bar on Greenville Avenue, police sources told WFAA.

The incident in question happened around 2 a.m. on March 18, 2022, outside OT Tavern Bar and Grill in the 3600 block of Greenville Avenue, according to police.

In a news release on March 19, police said they responded to a shooting in the area and found the victim, 20-year-old Cameron Ray, with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Police said Ray was shot after some sort of fight. Further details, such as possible suspects or what led to the fight, were not immediately released as the investigation continues.

Police sources told WFAA that investigators want to talk to Joseph about the incident, but did not specify his possible involvement.

Joseph, a second-year cornerback for the Cowboys, was drafted 44th overall by Dallas in 2021 out of Kentucky.

He played in 10 games for the Cowboys during the 2021 season and started in two of them. He had 16 combined tackles.

Joseph has also released rap songs under the name YKDV Bossman Fat, which is also his handle on Twitter and Instagram.

WFAA reached out to the Cowboys and is waiting to hear back.

Anyone who may have information on the shooting incident is urged to call police at 214-671-4236.