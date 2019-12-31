After another day of meetings at The Star in Frisco, there is no word on the future of Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett and his staff.

Many other organizations have moved on from their respective head coaches and have started the process of hiring the next regime.

But 48 hours after the Cowboys' final game of the 2019 season, the wait continues.

Garrett held more exit interviews with players today, before meeting this afternoon with owner Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones, the executive vice president of the Cowboys.

No news has come out of that meeting. The drawn-out process will continue Wednesday.

RELATED: Cowboys players react to the possibility of Garrett being gone

This is being seen as a sign of respect for Garrett — giving him an opportunity to properly close out the 2019 season, meet with each of his players at a reasonable pace, and appropriately bookend a decade worth of work for the Cowboys organization.

Still, most expect the Cowboys organization to move on from its coach of more than nine years.

But the when and how that will happen remains undetermined for Garrett and his coaching staff.

Garrett recorded four winning seasons, and this year marks his fourth 8-and-8 campaign.

Sunday's win over Washington on Sunday wasn't enough for the Cowboys to land a spot in the playoffs.

Many of the players expressed disappointment after the end of the game.

"For it to end – especially with the team we had – it sucks,” said running back Ezekiel Elliott of the season's close.

WFAA Sports: